7 Major Waterfalls in Mauritius

Mauritius has several waterfalls. Typical tourist circuit doesn't cover many of them. I am writing about waterfalls I have visited during my trip to Mauritius

December to April is said to be rainy season for Mauritius. We visited in August and waterfalls did have moderate amount of water- not too much, not too little. [Map link]

#1 Chamarel Waterfalls: Part of Chamarel 7 coloured earth national park. Very tall, can only be viewed from a distance. need 650 MUR ticket to enter.

#2 Alexandra Falls: Not too far from Chamarel seven coloured earth- there is a small observation deck but view of falls was not very clear.

#3 Victory Waterfalls: A nice waterfalls visible from Alexandra viewpoint on the way to Alexandra waterfalls. I think there is a hiking option, we didn't try.

#4 Tamarind waterfalls: We only saw it from a distance, didn't go closer. Main advantage of trying to locate this waterfall was that we came across a pure vegetarian restaurant and could eat to our heart's content.

#5 Cascade Eau Bleu: A small waterfall between Mahebourgh and Port Louis

#6 Minissy Waterfalls: A nice waterfalls not too far from Port Louis. Needs 1 km trek, falls is very nice to view and spend some time at.

#7 Grand River South East waterfalls: We were told this is the waterfall accessible only from boat ride. We saw it during our 5 islands boat ride.

There could be few more, above were the ones I could visit. If you've visited some other interesting waterfalls in Mauritius, do comment.

Our visit was in August- Mauritius gets rains till April it seems. Waterfalls did have enough water but were not at their peak.