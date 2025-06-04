Biausevu Waterfall, Fiji

Biausevu is a nice waterfall between Nadi and Suva city in Fiji. If you're driving between these 2 cities, you should divert a bit and visit this waterfall.

Visiting Biausevu waterfall is not straightforward. First you've to listen to the village chief give you some briefing about the land, waterfall etc. It lasted for about 5 minutes. We were given Kava drink to taste. Kava is Fiji's traditional drink. It has no taste.

Then you've to pay a fee- 25 FJD per person (11-12 USD)

Then a guide will be assigned to your group to lead you to the waterfall. The path to waterfall is well maintained, we can go on our own without a guide as well (but not allowed) - probably about 2-2.5 kms in distance, passing through the steam multiple times. Well shaded and easy trail.

You have an option of riding a horse instead- we didn't opt for it.

Once you reach the fall you can enjoy as long as you wish. Water is cold, chilling and the area is good enough for a swim. Depending on your luck, it could be empty or already occupied by tourists. There is a sitting area and a changing room.

One local person was selling tender coconut on the way, We said we will buy on the way back, but he was gone while we were returning.

There are some souvenirs you can buy from locals.

There were no restaurants. Decent toilet facility and changing rooms are available.

If you miss where to turn, remember this "airport"

Summary: Biausevu waterfalls is worth the diversion if you're traveling between Nadi & Suva and got about 2 hours to spare.