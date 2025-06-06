Momi battery historic park is a world war 2 spot in Fiji. It has couple of canons aimed at sea used to protect Fiji from sea borne attackers. Today the location is turned into a national monument for visitors to understand about Fiji's wartime memories.

There is a 10 FJD entry fee per person.

Visitor center has a vending machine dispensing coke, fanta etc, a restroom, a display area showing war time information. No cafe.

There are 2 friendly cats in visitor center

The battery park showcases the canons, ammunition depot behind and few bunkers.

Overall, Momi battery park is worth a stop if you're heading towards Suva from Nadi and have half an hour to spare. Marriot Resort is not too far from Momi battery park. No point going all the way from Nadi for this.