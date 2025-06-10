Google-Squarespace domain issue- letting go airlineblog in

I am letting go of my other domain, www.airlineblog.in due to issues with Google transfering to domain to a company, Squarespace that doesn't support Indian payment options and has no support.

I had purchased www.airlineblog.in from Google and was running a blog on that URL since several years. But Google has transferred domain to another company, Squarespace.

This Squarespace company doesn't seem to accept Indian bank cards and doesn't have any other mode of payment such as debit cards, net banking, UPI etc. I have given my bank credit card, which was validated upon saving but later I get message that payment has failed.

There is no option to make instant payment through some other means. Only option is to add another card details and hope that it works.

Only viable way is to enter some US bank issued credit cards, for which I will have to trouble my US based friends or relatives for their credit card info-I don't want to do that- if the card is overcharged or card details are compromised, I will be causing them inconvenience.

Google's move to transfer domain management to some other company could have been better managed. Since it is a .in domain bought by Indians, they should support Indian payment system. At least have a customer care who can respond to email. There is no cusotmer care to talk to or email to- only community center. No response to a tweet. So it is very painful and fruitless to work with companies that do not care- just my way or no way.

Airlineblog.in hasn't gathered massive follower base- it gets some minimal readership. I will pick important posts and republish them on enidhi.net.