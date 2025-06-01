Fiji Islands- 10 reasons to visit!

Fiji islands is very far from India compared to other island destinations such as Mauritius, Seychelles, Maldives etc. It takes 4 hours to reach Singapore and another 10-11 hours to reach Nadi airport in Fiji. After my recent trip to Fiji, most asked question is "is it worth visiting Fiji? What is there to see/do"?

This post, I will try to answer those questions, so that you can decide if you want to plan a trip to Fiji for yourself and your friends/family.

Reason 01: Visa free for Indians. Similar to Mauritius,Maldives Fiji is visa free for Indians, so no need for sticker visa, evisa, pre-authorization etc. You can just book and fly. But be sure to keep details of your itinerary, hotel reservation, funds etc if asked.

Reason 02: 300+ islands to explore: Fiji as a country is made of over 300 islands. Of course you won't be able to visit all of them. Few islands, such as Malamala, South Sea island, Casteaway are closer to capital and can be visited in a day tripDepending on your budget and time you have, few others are bit far so you've to take a flight and would need couple of days

Reason 03: Not too expensive: Fiji is not too expensive unlike Seychelles, or Europe. You will get stay, transport, food etc as per your budget. Below is a sample

Taxi ride: Min 1.5-2 FJD (1 FJD= 40 INR)

Tender coconut: 2-3 FJD (street vendors), 9-10 FJD (luxury resorts, high street shops)

Stay: Available from 1500 INR per night onwards (budget hotel/homestay), decent ones at 5000 INR and luxury resorts from 10000 INR

Public transport option available, if you don't want to spend on taxi (but less frequency)

Proper meal for 2 with drinks: Can be had at 35-40 FJD (about 800 INR per person)

Day tour options: 10k + for 2 people

A cup of coffee, small: 3-4 FJD

Vodafone sim card, 10 days, 7 GB: 35 FJD

Reason 04: Very friendly people: We had an overdose of Bula (hello/welcome) and Vinaka (Thank you). People all around are friendly and accomodative.

Reason 05: Well organized attractions:Places of interest are extremely well organized- like visiting a waterfall- we had a briefing session, a local person is sent as a guide, path to waterfall is well maintained etc. Whatever they have as a place of tourist interest, is well marketed, well organized.

Reason 06: Lots of nature to explore: Fiji has same tropical climate as India. It has several nice waterfalls, hiking trails, beachfronts, cultural experiences to offer.

Reason 07: Easy extension to your Australia/NZ trip: While a one stop flight from India via Singapore or Hong Kong would need you to fly 15 hours one way, if you are in Australia or New Zealand, you can extend your trip by including Fiji with just a few hour additional flight.

Reason 08: Less visited, offbeat:Everyone has been to Bali, Vietnam and other nearby popular destination. Fiji is bit far so lesser Indians visit.

Reason 09: Can rent a car with indian driving liences:Like UK, Australia and NZ, Fiji drives on the left like India. You can rent a car from self drive rental agencies like Avis, Hertz etc and explore on your own

Reason 10: Great traffic sense & no bikes: Fijian people follow traffic rules deligently. There're no two wheelers so no zigzag driving, no crowding, no bike fellow squeezing between 2 cars.

Drawbacks to be aware of:

1. Only main highway is well maintained. Interior roads are not very good but doable- not hopeless

2. Lots of things you will feel similar to India

3. Flight will be expensive- 68k if you can plan well and get lucky, more if last minute.

4. Not too many airlines fly to Fiji- you're fully dependent on Fiji airways to fly you in and out. (Air NewZealand does operate few flights)