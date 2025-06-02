Tokatoka Resort Nadi airport Review

Tokatoka is a nice resort property right opposite Nadi airport in Fiji. If you have late night/early morning flight it is lot convenient to stay overnight at Tokatoka and reach airport in time for your flight.

Tokatoka resort's cheapest room starts for about 110 USD a night (without breakfast, without water), more luxurious rooms are available.

Room

Had iron, hair dryer and other standard stuff, no drinking water

Good things about Tokatoka:

Right opposite airport- convenient

Slides, kids play area, pool- multiple activities to keep family engaged

Different types of rooms

Restaurant & shop

Airport drop/pickup included

Not so good things about Tokatoka resort, Nadi:

Only 1 device access is free for WiFi. If you need to connect 1 laptop, 1 mobile, you've to pay for second device. Gets expensive if there are 3-4 people/multiple gadgets

Breakfast not included in room rent (unless specified). Buffet breakfast costs 30 FJD per person

Restaurant menu didn't have a single vegetarian item. However on requesting they could make some veg items for us. Packing charges 5 FJD extra!

Not a bottle of drinking water given, nor there is a water dispenser for us to fill our bottle. Either fill tapwater from bathroom or buy a bottle at 10x MRP at the resort restaurant or buy from shops outside for lesser.

There are other transit hotels, homestays within 2-3 kms from Nadi international airport, so Tokatoka is not your sole option. If budget is tight you can book other options- taxi in Nadi starts from min 1.5-2 FJD so it is not too expensive to rent a taxi if you're saving good on stay.