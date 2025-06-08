Sigatoka sand dunes, Fiji

Sigatoka is an interesting spot in Fiji, with a sand dune right next to the ocean. Visitors can hike on the sand dune, go till the beach and come back. Hiking sand dunes need some skills and planning, as we need to balance ourselves while going up or down. Also sand gets very hot during the day, hence hiking is NOT recommended between 1 PM and 3 PM during which temperatures are max.

Some pictures for your reference:

There was a cave in Sigatoka, I couldn't visit the same.

Official website: https://nationaltrust.org.fj/ssd/

Few kms further, you will find a Ramada hotel with restaurant. You can stop for food here.



