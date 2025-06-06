 Rainforest Eco Lodge, Suva, Fiji - eNidhi India Travel Blog

Rainforest Eco Lodge, Suva, Fiji

Friday, June 06, 2025

Rainforest Eco Lodge is a Jungle Lodges like property in Suva, Fiji. Rainforest Eco Lodge is about 10 kms north of Suva town and has rooms in a forest setup. A large lake, a swimming pool, spa and restaurant make the setup complete.

The cheapest rooms in Rainforest Eco Lodge start at about 4500 INR- these are standard rooms without attached bathroom. Pay another 1000 extra if you want a slightly more spacious room with attached bath.

Booking Cancelled: Rainforest Eco lodge cancelled my booking on booking.com claiming they couldn't charge my credit card. I gave a replacement card which was verified by booking.com by charging a small amount and Rainforest Eco Lodge still canceled. I feel they did this to save 20-25% commission that they have to give to Booking.com. Upon arrival we were given rooms.

Restaurant serves decent food at fair price. Some pizza and few other options were available for vegetarians. 
Pool is small but fine for the budget.
Room didn't have AC- guess not really needed as property is in a forest and outside temp is not much.

Their WiFi passcode was so unreadable I had to ask staff to explain it.
Rainforest Eco Lodge has a small kitchen, so I could cook some basic stuff. There is a nice forest 400 meters away. We drove in, had a great hike along the stream. Will write about it in a separate post.

Overall a bit expensive but nice campus away from town.

