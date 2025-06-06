Rainforest Eco Lodge, Suva, Fiji

Rainforest Eco Lodge is a Jungle Lodges like property in Suva, Fiji. Rainforest Eco Lodge is about 10 kms north of Suva town and has rooms in a forest setup. A large lake, a swimming pool, spa and restaurant make the setup complete.

The cheapest rooms in Rainforest Eco Lodge start at about 4500 INR- these are standard rooms without attached bathroom. Pay another 1000 extra if you want a slightly more spacious room with attached bath.

Booking Cancelled: Rainforest Eco lodge cancelled my booking on booking.com claiming they couldn't charge my credit card. I gave a replacement card which was verified by booking.com by charging a small amount and Rainforest Eco Lodge still canceled. I feel they did this to save 20-25% commission that they have to give to Booking.com. Upon arrival we were given rooms.

Rainforest Eco Lodge has a small kitchen, so I could cook some basic stuff. There is a nice forest 400 meters away. We drove in, had a great hike along the stream. Will write about it in a separate post. Overall a bit expensive but nice campus away from town. Similar: 10 reasons to visit Fiji * Tokatoka Resort, Nadi *

Restaurant serves decent food at fair price. Some pizza and few other options were available for vegetarians.Pool is small but fine for the budget.Room didn't have AC- guess not really needed as property is in a forest and outside temp is not much.Their WiFi passcode was so unreadable I had to ask staff to explain it.