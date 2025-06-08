Fiji culture village tour experience

Fiji culture village visit is an almost mandatory tour every visitor to Fiji takes up. The tour lasts about half a day. Fiji Culture village, located south of Nadi slightly away from city is a vast campus housing samples of traditional fiji houses, village centers, craft centers and a well designed spot for tasing local cuisine and witness cultural performance.

Below are the details of Fiji Culture Village visit experience:

#0 Hotel pickup: Available as part of ticket purchase, we didn't avail this as we had rented a car.

#1 Welcome song:

As soon as you arrive, locals sing a song to welcome you and a welcome drink will be served.

Watch welcome song below [Watch on Instagram]

#2 Village tour:

You can see traditional Fiji house, village center with village chief, craftsmen working on coconut husk, pottery and other hand made manufacturing that were prevailing decades ago in Fiji.

Inside of a Fiji home

#3 Dinner

Veg options were ok- boiled potatoes, some fruits, noodles, rice etc

#4 Cultural Program: Enjoy a series of dances performed by locals. Watch a few samples below.

Sample 1 [Watch on Instagram]

Sample 2- Fire dance





Towards the end even guests are invited to join.

#5 Optional purchases: Tender coconut is sold for 5 FJD, other drinks are available for purchase

#6 Drop off- The whole experience lasts about 3 hours. Starts at 5.30 PM and wraps up by 8.30 PM (They have an afternoon batch as well, we visited for evening batch)

Things to note:

There is no discount if we drive in on our own. Ticket price includes pickup & drop

Fiji's popular Shiva temple is on the way to Fiji Culture Village