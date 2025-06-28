 Garden of the sleeping Giant, Fiji - eNidhi India Travel Blog

Garden of the sleeping Giant, Fiji

Saturday, June 28, 2025

Garden of the sleeping giant is one of the top rated attractions in Fiji. I will tell you what to expect there and you decide if it is worth your time.

Garden of the sleeping Giant is some 10-12 kms north of Nadi airport in Fiji and you would need a taxi or car to reach there, as it is few kms away from main road. Some tour operators sell day tours covering Garden of the sleeping giant but we rented a car and drove there.

Garden of the sleeping giant has a 30 FJD Entry fee per person. That is about 1200 INR or 15 USD.

You will be given a welcome drink.

A few friendly cats were roaming around, I could pet them.

No specific guide was assigned to us, we were asked to walk on our own. But other groups had a staff guiding them and sharing some information about flowers etc. If you want a guided tour please ask or maybe join another group.

We hiked all the way to a viewpoint first. This spot gave nice 360 degree view of the surrounding.

Later we hiked down, there was a pond, lots of trees, flower and nature 

Overall we might have spent about an hour or 90 minutes before leaving from Garden of the sleeping giant.

Nearby: Mudbath (we didn't visit) and Zipline & Waterfall (will explain in separate post) 

Leave a Comment

No comments

Appreciate your efforts and interests to comment. Comments may be moderated due to increased spam. Will ideally respond to comments within few days.Use Anonymous option if you don't wish to leave your name/ID behind- Shrinidhi

Subscribe to: Post Comments ( Atom )
Powered by Blogger.