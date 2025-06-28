Garden of the sleeping Giant, Fiji

Garden of the sleeping giant is one of the top rated attractions in Fiji. I will tell you what to expect there and you decide if it is worth your time.

Garden of the sleeping Giant is some 10-12 kms north of Nadi airport in Fiji and you would need a taxi or car to reach there, as it is few kms away from main road. Some tour operators sell day tours covering Garden of the sleeping giant but we rented a car and drove there.

Garden of the sleeping giant has a 30 FJD Entry fee per person. That is about 1200 INR or 15 USD.

You will be given a welcome drink.

A few friendly cats were roaming around, I could pet them.

No specific guide was assigned to us, we were asked to walk on our own. But other groups had a staff guiding them and sharing some information about flowers etc. If you want a guided tour please ask or maybe join another group.

We hiked all the way to a viewpoint first. This spot gave nice 360 degree view of the surrounding.

Later we hiked down, there was a pond, lots of trees, flower and nature

Overall we might have spent about an hour or 90 minutes before leaving from Garden of the sleeping giant.

Nearby: Mudbath (we didn't visit) and Zipline & Waterfall (will explain in separate post)