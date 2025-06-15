India to Fiji Trip Planning: Complete guide

If you are thinking about Fiji, this post is for you.

Q0: Is Fiji a must visit place?

I would not say skip everything and go to Fiji- you may find similar experience (islands, nature, beaches) in various other destinations in Asia, such as Vietnam, Thailand, Philippines, Tailwan etc, for much cheaper overall spending. However Fiji has its own uniquess, particularly if you're done exploring most of popular tourist destinations. I've listed 10 reasons to visit Fiji here.

Q1: How much should I budget for a trip to Fiji?

Answer, factor at least 1.5 Lakh per person at the minimum for a 1 week visit.

70k INR return flight ticket from India at the cheapest (if planned 6-9 months in advance, one stop via Singapore)

Another 80 for 1 week stay, car rental, day trips/cruises etc

If planning to extend and visit & stay in other islands, add another 50k per island.

You can refer my detailed expense report for break down. If visiting from Australia/NZ you might be able to save a bit on flight cost.

Q2: What to do once in Fiji?

#1 Take day trips/cruises to various islands not too far from Nadi, such as Castaway island, South Sea island, Mala mala island etc

#2 Explore places of interest within mainland Fiji, using organized day trips or on your own with a rental car

#3 Fly to other major islands in Fiji, spend a few days in leisure and comfort

Q3: Best time to visit Fiji?

May to October

Q4: What about Visa?

Fiji is visa free for Indians. Most other nationals also qualify for visa free entry. Do keep proof of funds, hotel booking handy

Q5: What would be best area to plan our stay?

Option 1: Closer to Nadi airport- There is Toka Toka resort, Nadi Bethel Homestay, Airport transit hotel and many other optins 2-3 kms from airport- ideal if you have early morning flight or want a place very close to airport

Option 2: islands-Many islands such as Mala Mala island, South Sea Island etc have few rooms for overnight stay- might be worth spending a night to gain experience of staying in a small island.

Option 3: Suva city: Spending a night or 2 in Suva would let you explore nearby attractions such as natural parks, forests etc. You can fly to Suva or rent a car & drive or take a bus. We stayed in Rainforest Eco Lodge in Suva.

Option 4: Other beach resorts all along Fiji's coast. Dozens of luxury resorts and homestays exist along Queens road not too far from the beach. If you have transportation sorted or if not planning to go out too much, then relaxing in these resorts might be great experience.

Q6: What is a good itinerary for Fiji?

Day 01: Arrive, take a hotel not too far from airport, relax, visit local markets

Day 02: Day cruise to South Sea island (you can also opt to stay overnight in islands)

Day 03: Day cruise to casteaway island or half day cruise to Mala Mala island

Day 04, 5 & 6: Rent a car and explore mainland fiji- Nadi, Suva etc

Day 07, 08: If time and budget permits, fly to any other island, spend 2 days there, else fly back home.

Day 09: Leisure time for spa, shopping and return home.

Q7: How we can save money in Fiji?

Plan your trip months in advance whenever you get cheapest flights

No hostels, go with someone you can share a room

No auto/bike rentals. Car rental works out cheaper if there're 3-4 people to share

Exchange currency at a bank instead of airport or ATM. You will save 10-15 FJD per transaction

Book a homestay with kitchen access to save on food expense

Tap water is potable in Fiji. You can avoid spending lots of money on drinking water

Cross check pickup time and location with tour operator previous night to avoid any confusion.

Bill amount includes VAT though it is shown separately. Be careful while paying.

Tipping is not mandatory

Buses are available but you've to figure out how to use it. Taxi is not very expensive. So getting around is not a problem.

Q8: Anything else you can plan along with Fiji?

If flying via SIngapore and you've a day to spare you may go out if you qualify for Singapore VFTF

Australia and NZ are nearby destionations, if you have the visa and budget

Or fly further to US California/Dallas

Few countries like Papua New Guinea and many smaller island countries are nearby but no affordable flights and visa is also complex.

Any other question about Fiji, feel free to ask. Will try to answer by best.