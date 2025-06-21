Suva Forest Park trek experience, Fiji

Suva Forest Park, also known as Coco-I-Suva forest park was not on our original plan. Our plan was to trek Mount Korobaba that morning, but as we reached the starting point, the trail felt very unsafe- it was very slippery & muddy due to recent rains, covered in grasses etc. Thus we took a decision to cancel the trek and return to our stay, Suva Rainforest Eco Lodge. About 400 meters from Suva Rainforest Eco Lodge, on the other side of the road is Suva Forest Park. We decided to explore that and it turned out to be a great decision.

Below is what you can expect at Coco I Suva Forest Park

Entry: There is a 5 FJD (200 INR) entry fee per person. Guard didn't give us the receipt though. I was told he will inform others that we have paid. I felt he pocketed the money and shared with his colleagues.

Coco I Suva Forest Park has a long trekking train that passes through several pools, waterfalls and streams. So time spent in the forest park was totally worth it. But first, we had to drive to the trek starting point, which was some 2-3 kms from the main gate. Good that we had a rental car- too much to walk otherwise. Also it was good we had a SUV.

As we drove through we arrived at a point where we were guided to park the vehicle. A guide showed us the map and gave us two options:

Option 1: Start with easy path and hike up or

Option 2: Take the opposite direction, hike down and then final 600 meters walk up. We took the second option.

What to expect at Coco I Suva Forest Park?

Pools: You will find 3-4 pools, often coupled with a mini waterfall along the trail, you can decide where you would like to swim or take a path

Well maintained hiking trail along the stream- pleasant experience to hike under the shade of the trees along the stream

Few rest areas along the way

I think we took about an hour to complete the trail and got back to our vehicle. It was a good experience and reasonably priced.

No shops inside Suva Forest park, carry some water and other things you may need.