Fiji South Sea island: Day trip experience

South Sea island is one of the 300+ islands of Fiji. It is very small and not too far from Nadi. Tour companies operate half day and full day cruise to South Sea island. You can also book a room and stay overnight, but you will get bored after some time. A day trip should be just fine.

Below is the plan for South Sea Island

Pickup from hotel: 8.30-9 AM (coordinate with your tour operator to confirm timing and location)

Check in at Port Denaru

Catamaran departure: 10 AM

Drop off at South Sea island: About 11 AM

Intro briefing

Lunch: 11.30 yto 12.30, along with some cultural performance

Return boat by 5.30 PM

6.30-7 PM Buses will drop you back to your hotel from Port Denaru

Activities to try in South Sea Island

- Underwater boat ride (submersible) to see corals

- Kayaking

- Spa (chargeable)

- Snorkeling & Scuba diving

- Swimming- in ocean and/or in pool

- Relax by the beach- beds, hammock etc available

Submarine ride to watch corals: Was a nice activity, done 3-4 times a day, you can join any one, Boat has capacity of 20 people, so max 20 per ride,first come first serve basis.





Lunch: Not much veg items- only rice, fruits, some smashed potatos. On request they made some stirred vegetables.

Cultural Dance [Watch on Instagram]

Complementary bar: unlimited Fanta, sprite, Fiji Gold beer, water is free. More drink options and few snacks available in paid bar counter. A self help counter that sells tea and coffee (without milk) is also free.





Should we book Fiji island tours in advance or can plan last minute?

If you book in advance you can coordinate hotel pickup. Alternatively if not sure of the plan you can take a taxi to Port Denaru and check which tour is available and suits your interest and plan on the go. They charge 3% extra for credit card payments.