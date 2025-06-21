Nadi bethel homestay, near Fiji Airport
Nadi Bethel Homestay is a budget stay option not too far from airport. Nadi Bethel homestay is about 3.2 kms from airport. I chose to simply walk this distance instead of spending on airport taxi. But taxi are not too expensive in Fiji- you should be able to hire one and reach for under 10 FJD (INR 400/USD 6)
Good things about Nadi Bethel Homestay
- Nadi Bethel homestay has budget rooms with bunk bed without attached toilet and private room with attached bath. You can chose one as per your budget.
-Nadi Bethel homestay WiFi was decent
-Nadi bethel homestay has enough space to park 3-4 cars
-Nadi Bethel Homestay has kitchen access, I could cook decent meals and save on having to spend 15-20 FJD on meals
- Shops are some 300 meters away on the main road
- Owners are kind and helpful people. I didn't face any issue during my 5 night stay at Nadi Bethel Homestay.
Things you should know about Nadi Bethel Homestay in Fiji
- Most tour operators do not provide pickup from Nadi Bethel homestay. You have to walk till the mainroad and wait at a bus stop opposite hotel grand Millenia
- Gates close at 10PM, open at 6PM. If you need to enter/exit during this time, talk to owners in advance
- Very basic rooms- no fancy views or luxury feature. But then you won't be paying a lot, so Nadi Bethel homestay is great value for money.
Overall, Nadi Bethel homestay is a good budget stay option. If you want luxury you can try Toka Toka opposite airport. There is also an airport transit hotel right opposite airport
Leave a Comment