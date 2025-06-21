Nadi bethel homestay, near Fiji Airport

Nadi Bethel Homestay is a budget stay option not too far from airport. Nadi Bethel homestay is about 3.2 kms from airport. I chose to simply walk this distance instead of spending on airport taxi. But taxi are not too expensive in Fiji- you should be able to hire one and reach for under 10 FJD (INR 400/USD 6)

Good things about Nadi Bethel Homestay

- Nadi Bethel homestay has budget rooms with bunk bed without attached toilet and private room with attached bath. You can chose one as per your budget.

-Nadi Bethel homestay WiFi was decent

-Nadi bethel homestay has enough space to park 3-4 cars

-Nadi Bethel Homestay has kitchen access, I could cook decent meals and save on having to spend 15-20 FJD on meals

- Shops are some 300 meters away on the main road

- Owners are kind and helpful people. I didn't face any issue during my 5 night stay at Nadi Bethel Homestay.

Things you should know about Nadi Bethel Homestay in Fiji

Most tour operators do not provide pickup from Nadi Bethel homestay. You have to walk till the mainroad and wait at a bus stop opposite hotel grand Millenia

Gates close at 10PM, open at 6PM. If you need to enter/exit during this time, talk to owners in advance

Very basic rooms- no fancy views or luxury feature. But then you won't be paying a lot, so Nadi Bethel homestay is great value for money.

Overall, Nadi Bethel homestay is a good budget stay option. If you want luxury you can try Toka Toka opposite airport. There is also an airport transit hotel right opposite airport