Reasons Why You Should Visit London as A Chinese and Hong Kong Residents

It was opened to the public back in 2000 when it was first constructed; it was the giant Ferries wheel globally. Until 2013 after the opening of Shard, the London eye was the highest viewing point in London city. You can buy tickets to go up to the London eye from one of the little pods. You should plan to visit the London eye while visiting for the first time. Its view from the ground is spectacular and adds different dimensions to the skyline.