Amazing Walking trail in Belfast-McArt's Fort, Cave Hill from Belfast Castle

Monday, December 16, 2019
I enjoyed an amazing walking trail near Belfast Castle, Belfast, Northern Ireland. This post shares the experience and photos from this trail.
Where to begin?
My original intent was to visit Belfast Castle. However on that day the castle was closed to visitors due to a private event. So I could only view it from outside. Next I had to figure out what to do next, spotted walking trails and little scanning the maps suggested possible attractions McArt's fort and a cave hill. Decided to check them out and began my walk.


There is lots of flora in the forests around Belfast castle. Keep your eyes open. Below is a huge garden next to Belfast Castle.

The entire track is roughly 4 miles round trip- about 6-7 kms. There are a few short cuts/shorter trails as well, apart from what is shown in Google maps. On the way up I took a shorter route marked by name stones, than what's shown in map below.

Cave Hill
Is a small cave some 3 meters above ground level. It is possible to climb on the rock and get into cave but risky to do so if you are all alone, as help won't be around if you fall down.

McArt's fort
From the cave hill I hiked up to McArt's fort. There is nothing much of a fort left. But the spot offers splendid views of Belfast city
 The walking trails are large and easy to use. Even cyclists can use it.
 Two panorama clicks of view from McArt's Fort & nearby
Overall the day was well spent hiking around the hills. Cool breeze was nice- at times a bit too strong. No facilities available -carry water and other essentials. Belfast castle visitor centre has some facilities and a bar. Parking can also be done around Belfast Castle. Most Hop on Hop off shuttles do stop by Belfast Castle, else you can take translink city bus. You may find some water streams with pure water-if you are desperate.

Except for transportation cost, the entire experience is free of any expenses. You can take a full day city pass for about 3.1 GBP on public transportation buses (if bought in their offices, else will cost 4 GBP if bought from driver) and travel to all parts of Belfast for a day.  McArt's fort and cave hill doesn't appear on top things to visit in Belfast as tour operators do not get anything by promoting it. It is also a bit away from city hence regular tourists may shun it. But do plan to spend a few hours around Belfast Castle, Cave Hill and McArt's Fort- you will enjoy the view, nature and cool breeze.

More posts from UK Trip: Absolutely free places to visit in EdinburghWicklow Mountains day tour from Dublin * Ways to Manage your meals under 3 GBP * Clifton Suspension Bridge, Bristol UK *

Leave a Comment

4 comments:

Appreciate your efforts and interests to comment. Comments may be moderated due to increased spam. Will ideally respond to comments within few days.Use Anonymous option if you don't wish to leave your name/ID behind- Shrinidhi

Subscribe to: Post Comments ( Atom )
Powered by Blogger.