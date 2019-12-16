Amazing Walking trail in Belfast-McArt's Fort, Cave Hill from Belfast Castle
I enjoyed an amazing walking trail near Belfast Castle, Belfast, Northern Ireland. This post shares the experience and photos from this trail.
My original intent was to visit Belfast Castle. However on that day the castle was closed to visitors due to a private event. So I could only view it from outside. Next I had to figure out what to do next, spotted walking trails and little scanning the maps suggested possible attractions McArt's fort and a cave hill. Decided to check them out and began my walk.
There is lots of flora in the forests around Belfast castle. Keep your eyes open. Below is a huge garden next to Belfast Castle.
The entire track is roughly 4 miles round trip- about 6-7 kms. There are a few short cuts/shorter trails as well, apart from what is shown in Google maps. On the way up I took a shorter route marked by name stones, than what's shown in map below.
Cave Hill
Is a small cave some 3 meters above ground level. It is possible to climb on the rock and get into cave but risky to do so if you are all alone, as help won't be around if you fall down.
From the cave hill I hiked up to McArt's fort. There is nothing much of a fort left. But the spot offers splendid views of Belfast city
Except for transportation cost, the entire experience is free of any expenses. You can take a full day city pass for about 3.1 GBP on public transportation buses (if bought in their offices, else will cost 4 GBP if bought from driver) and travel to all parts of Belfast for a day. McArt's fort and cave hill doesn't appear on top things to visit in Belfast as tour operators do not get anything by promoting it. It is also a bit away from city hence regular tourists may shun it. But do plan to spend a few hours around Belfast Castle, Cave Hill and McArt's Fort- you will enjoy the view, nature and cool breeze.
