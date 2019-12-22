2019 Travel Summary: 3.2x around the world
2019 has been a great year in terms of travel as I got to visit several destinations for the first time. This post shares my 2019 travel Summary.
2019 Flight summary
Flightradar 24 says 2.8x around earth from my flight distance. Google maps says 3.2 times around the world, which is a more accurate total as it includes non-flight travel. Tripadvisor says I have covered 25% of the world so far.
01 January- Brunei
A trip to Bhubaneswar didn't materialize as AirAsia cancelled Chennai-BBI flight.
Had a short trip to Brunei-just spent a day there. Ticket for this trip was booked way back in 2017.
Posts: Brunei Public transportation * Brunei water village * Visiting Brunei- travel guide * 10 unique things about Brunei *
02 Feb: Mumbai
Visited Mumbai for Times Travel Show where I gave a talk on budget travel. Feedback
03 March- Nepal
Nepal visit after long time- visited Kathmandu and Pokhara
Posts: Nepal on budget * Kathmandu budget hotels * Kathmandu in a day-10 places to visit * Places to visit between Pokhara and Kathmandu * Pokhara in a day- Places to visit * Katmandu-Pokhara: Bus vs flight vs taxi *
04 April- USA, South & Central America
Long US trip- most traveled month- started in Washington, visited Miami, Bahamas, Bogota, Panama City, Costa Rica, Austin, Las Vegas, SFO, San Diego and LA. Yet to write in detail about may of the places visited during this trip.
Few of the published posts:
Bahamas: Miami-Nassau Flight vs Cruise * Bahama first impressions- 10 things to note * Exploring Nassau using public transport *
Colombia: Safe to visit Colombia now? * Bogota Street arts * Mount Monserrate * Salt Cathedral
Panama: Amador Causeway Panama * Visiting Panama Canal
Costa Rica: San Jose in a day
Austin: Speedboat driving experience * Jacob's well
SFO: Golden Gate Bridge *
Las Vegas: What I did in Vegas in a day
San Diego: Anza Borrego National Park * USS Midway *
05 May- Canada and Malaysia
Vancouver Canada, Washington DC and back to India
Bowen Islands, Canada
Short trip to Malaysia by the month end visiting Port Dickson, Melaka, Kuala Lumpur, Genting
06 June - Kolkata, Sundarbans, Imphal (Manipur), Myanmar border town
Posts: Visiting Moreh * Manipur public transport * Eco Heritage villa near Manipur airport * Note Doctors *
07 July- Kolkata, Bangladesh, Odisha
Bangladesh Posts:
1. Bangladesh Tourist visa for Indians *
2. Public transportation in Dhaka
3. Accident Memorial
4. Four hygienic and reasonably priced restaurants in Dhaka
Odisha posts- was my first visit to this state finally:
1. Puri Jagannath Jatra- Planning your visit
2. Konark Sun Temple
3. Temples of Bhubaneswar Old town
4. Swosti Premium, Bhubaneswar
Kolkata Posts:
1. Budget hotel scams
2. Budget hotels to stay close to Kolkata international airport
08 August- Andaman and native place
July& August was tough to plan- most of South India was facing flood like situation, Kashmir was cut off, several parts of North India also had various issues like floods. My passport was help up for UK visa for 2-3 weeks so couldn't plan this month very well. Spent 2 weeks in native place and had a short trip to Andaman
Posts: UK Tourist Visa for Indians * Budget Hotels near Port Blair Airport *
09 September- UK and Ireland
Some 23 days trip within an all inclusive budget of 1.15 lakhs
10 October- Back from UK, Goa
Visited Goa for Goa International Tourism Mart
Posts: Travel Bloggers I met in Goa * Keynots from GITM 2019 * Deltin Casino experience *
11 November: Indonesia
Book launch, Indonesia trip with Malindo Air and Indonesia tourism (Bali, Lombok and Gili)
12 December:Karnataka
Visit to Bengaluru twice and to my home town.
Published two books
For the first time I have published two books this year- World Travel in Low Budget- in Kannada and English. Hence most of October, November, December was spent in working/promoting these books. Have to focus on next book, e-book version of current books etc hence early 2020 also might be spent on books primarily. Read more about my books here & purchase
Print contributions: Contributed to DT Next, Millionaire Asia. Got few mentions in Indian Express and other print and online media related to my books.
Domestic Travel within India suffered a bit this year due to multiple factors, despite me having some free time.
Roadtrips: Nothing major this year. Didn't rent self drive car even once. Tried renting a bike in Andaman but failed. Short day trips in US and UK with friends, Kathmandu to Pokhara in rented Scorpio, few short trips with friends/relatives- that is all
Events & Talks: Times Travel show in Mumbai, gave 3+ talks in Chennai about budget travel, GITM in Goa, lots of press conferences & media events throughout the year.
2020 Outlook: No plans yet, tracking a few destinations like Africa, South Korea and few more countries I wanted to visit- having seen super cheap tickets in the past, not feeling any compulsion to book at prevailing rates. Will wait for right opportunity, right ticket price and will plan further.
How was your 2019? All the best for 2020
Whooa so much distance and inspirational..keep travelling and sharing shrunidhiReplyDelete
Thank YouDelete