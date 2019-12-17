Video introduction of my books on Budget Travel

Tuesday, December 17, 2019
I have made two videos giving brief introduction of my books on budget travel, one in English, another in Kannada.

Do watch the video below to get an idea of what to expect in the book.
English Version- Watch on Youtube here


Kannada Version- Watch on Youtube here


Hoping these videos give better clarity and help you decide on your book purchase. Links below

 World Travel in Low Budget-Book Purchase Links
Site
English Version
Kannada Version
Notes
Amazon India
Amazon.in
Prime Enabled
Amazon.in
Prime Enabled
Free delivery over 499
Other Amazon offers
NotionPress
 NotionPress
NotionPress
Free shipping
Flipkart
 Flipkart
Flipkart
Lower shipping depending on pin code
Goodreads
 Goodreads





