Using only 1 bank account? Act now to secure your money
How many bank accounts do you have? Are you using just one bank account for everything? If you are having only one bank account or if you are not managing your bank accounts smartly, read this and act now, to safeguard yourself from possible scams and frauds.
Background- Why having only 1 bank account is risky:
Prevention is better than cure.
So what to do?
Even if your account is compromised, max money you lose will be a small amount and won't bankrupt you. With majority money safe elsewhere, your risk and headache will be that much lesser
It is very unlikely that you will need all your money at once. A smaller amount is adequate for day to day needs. No need to expose entire money to others.
If you sense any trouble or possibility of risk, you can withdraw all the money in one shot and close the account to prevent further unauthorized transactions.
Same goes for credit card transactions. Get a secondary card with much lesser limit, use that for online transactions.
This model will be a bit inconvenient if you have to do large value transaction- it is not everyday we do transactions in huge amount-we will have time to transfer required amount from main account to second account on need basis and then perform the transaction.
- Step 1: Have two bank accounts, preferably in two separate banks
- Step 2: Keep one account as your main account- where you keep most of your money. Let us say you have 2 lakh rupees in your savings account. Let that money be in this account. Do not link this account to any apps, do not share account number with anyone, leave ATM Card at home, do not install bank's app.
- Step 3: Transfer 10-20% of your money to your second account- say 20000-40000 INR
- Step 4: Use this second account for all app linking (FastTag, G-Pay etc). Share this account with friends and others to send/receive money. If this account runs out of money transfer from main account using net banking
Happy to know that "robbers at gunpoint asking for ATM PIN" is a shared paranoia :)ReplyDelete
The HDFC block incident at the start of this month is yet another reason why one account should not hold everything.
I would recommend having two accounts as well with one account being your 'salary account' from which you will transfer money beyond your monthly expense to the 'savings account'. Salary account can be connected to gpay, have a debit card, etc. and it would have maybe a max of 5k-10k at any given point. The savings account should not have an app or a debit card. The savings account would then be used to make automated investments, rent payments,etc. This account should not be holding more than 25k by the end of the month. Surplus money beyond these should be parked either in a FD or a short term liquid mutual fund to earn interest/save tax and to be kept safe from "impulsive purchases" and hacks.
For credit cards, have a card which has a low limit (sub 30k) which I carry and then other cards which have high limits (1L-5L) which is left at home as a 'medical emergency' card or a 'big ticket' purchase card which get used maybe 1-2 times a year.
It is helpful message. But maintaining multiple account also an issue. I am currently using one account for online transactions. And my primary account I am not using for any online transactions.