India Myanmar complete travel guide

Wednesday, December 18, 2019
This post will serve as one stop shop for all my posts on Myanmar (Burma)

India to Myanmar (Burma) Travel Guide- My detailed posts
Before visiting Myanmar
(Planning tips)
Places to visit in Mynamnar
(Attractions)
#1 10 things to know before visiting Myanmar
#2 Myanmar trip in budget
#3 Visiting via Land Border in Moreh, Manipur
1. Yangon circle train experience
2. Dala village visit
3. eBike rental experience
4. Golden Palace in Bago
Places to Stay & Eat
Other useful Myanmar Blog posts
1. Finding Veg Food in Yangon
2. Moe Yun Gui wetland resort,
3. Kanbawza Hinthar hotel, Bago


Flying to Myanmar- from airlineblog.in
Similar destinations/Alternate options
Major airlines- Air Asia, Indigo
Cities to fly into- Yangon or Mandalay

How much? Around 12k INR or less return is good deal, upto 15 is decent. More than 20k, better to wait.
More:
Myanmar airports, airlines n domestic network
Coming soon/Already live
1) Bali Indonesia detailed Guide
2) Melaka, Malaysia detailed Guide
3) Macau travel guide
4) Brunei Travel Guide
5) Vietnam Travel Guide
6) Maldives detailed travel guide
7) Phuket detailed travel guide
8) Japan Detailed travel guide

Do ask your queries on visiting Myanmar.

Leave a Comment

No comments

Appreciate your efforts and interests to comment. Comments may be moderated due to increased spam. Will ideally respond to comments within few days.Use Anonymous option if you don't wish to leave your name/ID behind- Shrinidhi

Subscribe to: Post Comments ( Atom )
Powered by Blogger.