India Myanmar complete travel guide



Cities to fly into- Yangon or Mandalay



How much? Around 12k INR or less return is good deal, upto 15 is decent. More than 20k, better to wait.

More:

Myanmar airports, airlines n domestic network Major airlines- Air Asia, IndigoCities to fly into- Yangon or MandalayHow much? Around 12k INR or less return is good deal, upto 15 is decent. More than 20k, better to wait.More: