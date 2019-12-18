India Myanmar complete travel guide
This post will serve as one stop shop for all my posts on Myanmar (Burma)
India to Myanmar (Burma) Travel Guide- My detailed posts
Do ask your queries on visiting Myanmar.
Before visiting Myanmar
(Planning tips)
Places to visit in Mynamnar
(Attractions)
#2 Myanmar trip in budget
#3 Visiting via Land Border in Moreh, Manipur
Places to Stay & Eat
Other useful Myanmar Blog posts
Flying to Myanmar- from airlineblog.in
Similar destinations/Alternate options
Major airlines- Air Asia, Indigo
Cities to fly into- Yangon or Mandalay
How much? Around 12k INR or less return is good deal, upto 15 is decent. More than 20k, better to wait.
More:
Myanmar airports, airlines n domestic network
Coming soon/Already live
