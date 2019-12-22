Yamaha bikes india 2020 range-R15-MT15-Ray125-FZS
This post provides you with quick introduction of Yamaha India's 2020 Product range, as shown during their press meet this week.
Yamaha R15 V3.0
R15 is a premium racing bike from Yamaha. Despite a higher than competition price tag, this bike has its takers and sells in huge numbers. R15 is very stylish, extremely aerodynamic, well built and is perfect for high speed racing. Its sitting posture is not erect but slant- you have to bend forward in a racing position-which reduces drag during the ride and facilitate faster acceleration. However this riding posture is not sustainable for long rides hence it is difficult to ride R15 on a long distance tour.
MT-15
MT-15 is the naked version of fully faired Yamaha R15 v3.0. MT-15 is designed to take on the likes of KTM. It offers a vertical sitting posture compared to R15 and is about 15-20k cheaper, thanks to less body parts. MT-15 offers a distinctive front look, bright coloured wheels
Why Yamaha R15 and MT-15 are so expensive?
Yamaha R15 and MT-15 are 155 cc bikes. In terms of engine capacity they are at par with Apache RTR160, Pulsar, FZ-S etc below is a quick comparison of engine capacity, power and approx price of these premium sports bikes.
Note: Ex-showroom price is indicative, may vary by city, variant, BS4/BS6 etc
R15 has just about 150 cc engine but is tuned to produce power similar to that of 200cc bikes. Combined with its lesser weight, aerodynamic design, the ride experience can be lot smoother and fun- the core reason why R15 has its dedicated fan base and customers. If you look at the price on a per cc basis Yamaha will look expensive- but to understand Yamaha's value proposition and why people love R15 you need to understand Yamaha's racing DNA, other premium bikes in the range and have an apetitie for serious biking. R15 copies the looks of Yamaha's more premium international offerings Yamaha YZF R1, R6 etc. For those who can't afford 5-10 lakh superbikes, R15 is an affordable alternative with similar looks.
Ray 125
FZS
R15 has just about 150 cc engine but is tuned to produce power similar to that of 200cc bikes. Combined with its lesser weight, aerodynamic design, the ride experience can be lot smoother and fun- the core reason why R15 has its dedicated fan base and customers. If you look at the price on a per cc basis Yamaha will look expensive- but to understand Yamaha's value proposition and why people love R15 you need to understand Yamaha's racing DNA, other premium bikes in the range and have an apetitie for serious biking. R15 copies the looks of Yamaha's more premium international offerings Yamaha YZF R1, R6 etc. For those who can't afford 5-10 lakh superbikes, R15 is an affordable alternative with similar looks.
