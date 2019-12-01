Luxurious Holiday Resort in north Lombok





Activities at Holiday Resort- Use of bicycle was chargeable here.

Holiday resort also has some cottages on the other side of the road. These are bit away from everything and you will have to walk more for beach, breakfast or reception.





Holiday Resort in north of Lombok is where we spent 2 nights during our visit to Lombok. Holiday Resort Lombok is a nice vast campus full of coconut and other trees with ocean right next door.The pool area is nice and huge right next to the ocean.Clear blue water and its reflection is a sight to hold. Restaurant area is near to the pool or rather the sitting area is in between two pools. Being able to sit right next to the ocean and enjoy my breakfast was a nice experience.: Holiday Resort has multiple individual buildings- most smaller ones house 4 rooms- two in ground floor and two in first floor. There are some bigger units with more rooms. All rooms get an outdoor sitting area.There are some villas closer to beach without any first floor.Ground floor units get a unique bathroom- with a covered but open looking additional spaceHoliday Resort offers amazing sunset views. The mountain you see in below picture is of Mount Agung, Bali